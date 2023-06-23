Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1868 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22570 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,819. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
612 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
768 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition F15
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
