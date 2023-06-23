1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1868 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22570 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,819. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

