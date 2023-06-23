Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1868 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22570 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,819. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
612 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
768 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction AURORA - August 12, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 30, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF65
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction NIKO - October 2, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date October 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction NIKO - June 28, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date June 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

