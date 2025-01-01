Catalog
Reuss-Schleiz
Period:
1807-1868
1807-1868
Heinrich LIV
1807-1807
Heinrich LI
1812-1814
Heinrich XLII
1815-1816
Heinrich LXXII
1840-1847
Heinrich LXII
1840-1854
Heinrich LXVII
1855-1864
Heinrich XIV
1868-1868
1847
Coins of Reuss-Schleiz 1847
Silver coins
2 Thaler 1847 A Ebersdorf
Average price
1600 $
Sales
0
110
Copper coins
1 Pfennig 1847 A
Average price
240 $
Sales
0
9
Commemorative coins
2 Thaler 1847 A Ebersdorf 25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII
Average price
4500 $
Sales
0
75
