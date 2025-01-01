flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Coins of Reuss-Schleiz 1847

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1847 A Ebersdorf
Reverse 2 Thaler 1847 A Ebersdorf
2 Thaler 1847 A Ebersdorf
Average price1600 $
Sales
0110

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1847 A
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1847 A
1 Pfennig 1847 A
Average price240 $
Sales
09

Commemorative coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1847 A Ebersdorf 25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII
Reverse 2 Thaler 1847 A Ebersdorf 25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII
2 Thaler 1847 A Ebersdorf 25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII
Average price4500 $
Sales
075
Category
Year
Search