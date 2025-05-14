Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,119 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
- Diameter41 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC500
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXXII
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1847
- RulerHeinrich LXXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1847 "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
2129 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
123...4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1847 "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections