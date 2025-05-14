flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)

Obverse Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXIIReverse Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,119 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
  • Diameter41 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC500

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXXII
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1847
  • RulerHeinrich LXXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1847 "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Ebersdorf) at auction Coin Cabinet - May 14, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
2129 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
6514 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Ebersdorf) at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS65 PL PCGS
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Ebersdorf) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
SellerMarciniak
DateJune 13, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateNovember 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Ebersdorf) at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 29, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Ebersdorf) at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJune 8, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Ebersdorf) at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
SellerAuction World
DateApril 17, 2022
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Ebersdorf) at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 26, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Ebersdorf) at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
SellerBAC
DateJuly 21, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Ebersdorf) at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
SellerAuction World
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
SellerKünker
DateMarch 26, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Ebersdorf) at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 10, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Ebersdorf) at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 17, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
SellerWAG
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Ebersdorf) at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
SellerMöller
DateNovember 16, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1847 "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

