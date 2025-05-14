Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1847 A "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1847 "25 years of the reign of Henry LXXII" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.

