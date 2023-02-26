1 Pfennig 1847 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1847 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.

Сondition AU (4) XF (2) VF (3)