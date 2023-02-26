flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

1 Pfennig 1847 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1847 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXIIReverse 1 Pfennig 1847 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,5 - 1,52 g
  • Diameter18,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,138,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXII
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1847
  • RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1847 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
515 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 12, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-SchleizCoin catalog of Heinrich LXIICoins of Reuss-Schleiz in 1847All Reuss-Schleiz coinsReuss-Schleiz copper coinsReuss-Schleiz coins 1 PfennigNumismatic auctions