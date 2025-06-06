Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1847 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,119 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC5,500
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXXII
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1847
- RulerHeinrich LXXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (110)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1321 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 11, 2018.
