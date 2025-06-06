flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1847 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)

Obverse Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1847 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXIIReverse Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1847 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,119 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC5,500

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXXII
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1847
  • RulerHeinrich LXXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (110)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1321 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 11, 2018.

Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1489 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1137 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - March 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Heritage - February 4, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 4, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A (Ebersdorf) at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1847 A (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
SellerWAG
DateApril 16, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

