Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1847 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1321 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 11, 2018.

