Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1961

Circulation coins

Obverse 20 Groszy 1961
Reverse 20 Groszy 1961
20 Groszy 1961
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 10 Groszy 1961
Reverse 10 Groszy 1961
10 Groszy 1961
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 49
Obverse 5 Groszy 1961
Reverse 5 Groszy 1961
5 Groszy 1961
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 10
