Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 1961 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 53,108,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1961
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1961 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 669 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (6)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (7)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search