10 Groszy 1961 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 73,400,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1961
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1961 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 836 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
