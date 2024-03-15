Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1961 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1961 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1961 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 73,400,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1961
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1961 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 836 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1961 at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1961 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 10 Groszy Numismatic auctions
