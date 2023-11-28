5 Groszy 1961 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1961 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2855 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition UNC (10) Condition (slab) MS66 (8) MS65 (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (1)