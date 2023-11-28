Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1961 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1961 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Groszy 1961 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,61 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 29,502,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1961
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1961 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2855 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 5 Groszy 1961 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1961 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1961 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1961 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1961 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1961 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1961 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1961 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1961 at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1961 at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1961 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1961 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1961 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1961 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1961 at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 5 Groszy 1961 at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1961 at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 5 Groszy 1961 at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1961 at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 5 Groszy 1961 at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1961 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 5 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search