Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1961 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,61 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 29,502,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1961
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1961 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2855 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numimarket (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search