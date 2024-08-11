Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1863

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1863 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1863 ВМ Warsaw Mint
3 Kopeks 1863 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 740 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ Warsaw Mint
2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 58
