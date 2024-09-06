Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1862

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ Warsaw Mint
3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ Warsaw Mint
2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 650 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 200 $
Sales
1 56
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search