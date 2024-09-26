Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1809

Circulation coins

Obverse 1 Grosz 1809 M Danzig
Reverse 1 Grosz 1809 M Danzig
1 Grosz 1809 M Danzig Copper
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 76
Obverse 1 Grosz 1809 M Danzig
Reverse 1 Grosz 1809 M Danzig
1 Grosz 1809 M Danzig Silver
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 16

Pattern coins

Obverse 1/5 Gulden 1809 M Pattern Danzig
Reverse 1/5 Gulden 1809 M Pattern Danzig
1/5 Gulden 1809 M Pattern Danzig
Average price 21000 $
Sales
0 6
