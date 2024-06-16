Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig". Copper (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1809
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1809 "Danzig" with mark M. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 27,500. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1809 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
