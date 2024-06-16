Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig". Copper (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Variety: Copper

Obverse 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1809
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1809 "Danzig" with mark M. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 27,500. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 875 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1809 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

