Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig". Silver (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1809
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1809 "Danzig" with mark M. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3347 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1991
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1809 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

