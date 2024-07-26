Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1809 M "Danzig". Silver (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,9 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1809
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1809 "Danzig" with mark M. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3347 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1809 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
