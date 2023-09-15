Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1/5 Gulden 1809 M "Danzig" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse Pattern 1/5 Gulden 1809 M "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse Pattern 1/5 Gulden 1809 M "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 1/5 Gulden
  • Year 1809
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1/5 Gulden 1809 "Danzig" with mark M. This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 125,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.

Poland 1/5 Gulden 1809 M "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1/5 Gulden 1809 M "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
11931 $
Price in auction currency 52000 PLN
Poland 1/5 Gulden 1809 M "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 1/5 Gulden 1809 M "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
16549 $
Price in auction currency 65000 PLN
Poland 1/5 Gulden 1809 M "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Poland 1/5 Gulden 1809 M "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/5 Gulden 1809 M "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 1/5 Gulden 1809 M "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/5 Gulden 1809 M "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/5 Gulden 1809 M "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1/5 Gulden 1809 M "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
