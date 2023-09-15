Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1/5 Gulden 1809 M "Danzig" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 1/5 Gulden
- Year 1809
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1/5 Gulden 1809 "Danzig" with mark M. This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 125,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
11931 $
Price in auction currency 52000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
16549 $
Price in auction currency 65000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/5 Gulden 1809 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search