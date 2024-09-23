Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1808

Circulation coins

Obverse 1 Shilling 1808 M Danzig
Reverse 1 Shilling 1808 M Danzig
1 Shilling 1808 M Danzig Copper
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 61
Obverse 1 Shilling 1808 M Danzig
Reverse 1 Shilling 1808 M Danzig
1 Shilling 1808 M Danzig Silver
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 24

Pattern coins

Obverse 1/5 Gulden 1808 Pattern Danzig
Reverse 1/5 Gulden 1808 Pattern Danzig
1/5 Gulden 1808 Pattern Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Shilling 1808 Pattern Danzig
Reverse 1 Shilling 1808 Pattern Danzig
1 Shilling 1808 Pattern Danzig
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 4
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search