Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig". Copper (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Variety: Copper

Obverse 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1808
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Shilling 1808 "Danzig" with mark M. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 724 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,550. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1808 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

