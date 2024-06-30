Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig". Copper (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,25 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1808
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Shilling 1808 "Danzig" with mark M. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 724 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,550. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (5)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (7)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numimarket (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (8)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1808 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search