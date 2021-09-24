Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig". Silver (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,25 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1808
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Shilling 1808 "Danzig" with mark M. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,700. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1273 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1884 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction VL Nummus - September 9, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 9, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Shilling 1808 M "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1808 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Free City of Danzig Coins of Poland in 1808 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Shilling Numismatic auctions
