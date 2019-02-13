Pattern 1 Shilling 1808 "Danzig" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Shilling 1808 "Danzig". This copper coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

