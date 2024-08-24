Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1750

Golden coins

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1750 Crown
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1750 Crown
Schilling (Szelag) 1750 Crown
Average price 23000 $
Sales
0 1

Silver coins

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1750 Crown
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1750 Crown
Schilling (Szelag) 1750 Crown Pure silver
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 3

Copper coins

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1750 Crown
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1750 Crown
Schilling (Szelag) 1750 Crown
Average price 880 $
Sales
0 12
