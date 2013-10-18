Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown". This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 71,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1)