Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Gubin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown". This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 71,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

