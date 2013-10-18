Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 1,8 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1750
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Gubin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown". This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 71,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Сondition
