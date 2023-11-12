Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Pure silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0418 oz) 1,2987 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1750
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown". Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1467 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 13,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3258 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2486 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
