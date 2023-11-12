Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown". Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1467 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 13,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)