Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Pure silver

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0418 oz) 1,2987 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown". Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1467 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 13,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3258 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2486 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1750 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search