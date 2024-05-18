Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 15,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 500 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
1481 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" at auction Janas - March 23, 2019
Seller Janas
Date March 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

