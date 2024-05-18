Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 15,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1750
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1750 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 500 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
1481 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
