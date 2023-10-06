Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1659 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Thaler 1659 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Thaler 1659 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 44 - 45 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1659
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1659 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 51,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.

Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2215 $
Price in auction currency 8800 PLN
Poland Thaler 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Anticomondo - October 6, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1898 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Poland Thaler 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Spink - December 1, 2013
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Chaponnière - November 29, 2012
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 28, 2012
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1659 HDL "Torun" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1659 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search