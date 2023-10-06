Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1659 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 44 - 45 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1659
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1659 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 51,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Spink (1)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (9)
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1898 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1659 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search