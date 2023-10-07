Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1649 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 44 - 45 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1649
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1649 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 92,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14313 $
Price in auction currency 62000 PLN
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12996 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
