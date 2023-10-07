Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1649 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Thaler 1649 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Thaler 1649 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 44 - 45 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1649
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1649 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 92,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Poland Thaler 1649 HDL "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14313 $
Price in auction currency 62000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1649 HDL "Torun" at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 17, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12996 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1649 HDL "Torun" at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1649 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1649 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1649 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1649 HDL "Torun" at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1649 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

