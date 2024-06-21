Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 AT "Type 1661-1666" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 AT "Type 1661-1666" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 AT "Type 1661-1666" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 30 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (30 Groszy)
  • Year 1663
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow, Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (248)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,300. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 AT at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 AT at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 AT at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
