Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 AT "Type 1661-1666" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 30 - 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 1 Zloty (30 Groszy)
- Year 1663
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow, Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (248)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,300. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (5)
- DESA (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (9)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (9)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Janas (7)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (41)
- Niemczyk (34)
- Numedux (4)
- Numimarket (8)
- Numisbalt (21)
- Numision (2)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (6)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (15)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (17)
- WCN (33)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (19)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search