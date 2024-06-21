1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 AT "Type 1661-1666" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1663 with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,300. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (6) XF (92) VF (109) F (6) No grade (23) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) MS61 (5) MS60 (1) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (13)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (5)

DESA (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (9)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GGN (9)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Janas (7)

Katz (3)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (41)

Niemczyk (34)

Numedux (4)

Numimarket (8)

Numisbalt (21)

Numision (2)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (6)

Rare Coins (1)

Rzeszowski DA (15)

Stare Monety (3)

Stary Sklep (17)

WCN (33)

WDA - MiM (4)

Wójcicki (19)