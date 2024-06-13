Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6222 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1372 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
659 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - March 24, 2019
Seller Numedux
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Seller Janas
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Seller Janas
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 21, 2000
Seller GGN
Date October 21, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 17, 1999
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

