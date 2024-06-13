Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6222 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

