Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,62 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1757
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6222 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (3)
- Janas (2)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1372 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
659 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date October 21, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1757 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search