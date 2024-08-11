Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Coins of Poland 1757

Golden coins

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1757 Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1757 Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1757 Danzig Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1757 Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1757 Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1757 Danzig
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 21
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
