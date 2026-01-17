Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight29,16 g
- Diameter46 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryPoland
- PeriodAugustus II
- DenominationThaler
- Year1711
- RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the MARCINIAK auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2026.
How much is the silver coin of Augustus II Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat"?
According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH is 1400 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH?
The information on the current value of the Polish coin Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH?
To sell the Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.