flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight29,16 g
  • Diameter46 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1711
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend PCGS grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:1400 USD
Auction sales chart Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (469)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the MARCINIAK auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2026.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Marciniak - February 7, 2026
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Marciniak - February 7, 2026
SellerMarciniak
DateFebruary 7, 2026
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
7564 $
Price in auction currency 27000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Istra Numizmatika - January 17, 2026
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Istra Numizmatika - January 17, 2026
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJanuary 17, 2026
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction WAG - January 11, 2026
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 11, 2026
ConditionVF
Selling price
873 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Rauch - December 12, 2025
SellerRauch
DateDecember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Минский Коллекционер - December 6, 2025
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Минский Коллекционер - December 6, 2025
SellerМинский Коллекционер
DateDecember 6, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Künker - December 4, 2025
SellerKünker
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Sonntag - December 4, 2025
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica
DateDecember 3, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Jesús Vico - November 23, 2025
SellerJesús Vico
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction WDA - MiM - November 20, 2025
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction WDA - MiM - November 20, 2025
SellerWDA - MiM
DateNovember 20, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - November 16, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Höhn - November 15, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Marciniak - October 28, 2025
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Marciniak - October 28, 2025
SellerMarciniak
DateOctober 28, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Auction World - October 19, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 19, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Künker - October 9, 2025
SellerKünker
DateOctober 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Künker - October 9, 2025
SellerKünker
DateOctober 9, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2025
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2025
SellerMarciniak
DateOctober 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2025
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2025
SellerMarciniak
DateOctober 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction WAG - October 5, 2025
SellerWAG
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Künker - September 19, 2025
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction Künker - July 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Poland Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat" at auction WCN - February 12, 2026
SellerWCN
DateFebruary 12, 2026
ConditionAU
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Augustus II Thaler 1711 ILH "Vikariat"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH is 1400 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with mark ILH?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH?

To sell the Thaler 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of PolandCoin catalog of Augustus IICoins of Poland in 1711All Polish coinsPolish silver coinsPolish coins ThalerNumismatic auctions