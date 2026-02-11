PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Ducat 1711 ILH "Vikariat" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- MetalGold
- Weight21 g
- Diameter35 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryPoland
- PeriodAugustus II
- Denomination6 Ducat
- Year1711
- RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Where can I sell the 6 Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH?
To sell the 6 Ducat 1711 "Vikariat" with the letters ILH we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.
