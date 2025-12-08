flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: NIEMCZYK - Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight29,22 g
  • Diameter46 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1719
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:3800 USD
Auction sales chart Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Marciniak - February 7, 2026
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Marciniak - February 7, 2026
SellerMarciniak
DateFebruary 7, 2026
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
6163 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Jerzykowski - December 8, 2025
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Jerzykowski - December 8, 2025
SellerJerzykowski
DateDecember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
2147 $
Price in auction currency 7800 PLN
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2025
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2025
SellerMarciniak
DateOctober 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Wójcicki - October 3, 2025
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Wójcicki - October 3, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 3, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Jerzykowski - April 6, 2025
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Jerzykowski - April 6, 2025
SellerJerzykowski
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - September 25, 2024
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
SellerPoznański Dom Aukcyjny
DateFebruary 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 7, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - June 23, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - June 23, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - June 23, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
SellerPoznański Dom Aukcyjny
DateMarch 25, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Stack's - August 29, 2022
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Stack's - August 29, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 29, 2022
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Stary Sklep - February 15, 2026
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Stary Sklep - February 15, 2026
Poland Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Stary Sklep - February 15, 2026
SellerStary Sklep
DateFebruary 15, 2026
ConditionAU55 NGC
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Augustus II Thaler 1719 IGS "Wedding"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS is 3800 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS?

To sell the Thaler 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

