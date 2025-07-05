flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • Weight3,5 g

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • DenominationDucat
  • Year1697
  • MintDresden
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend PCGS grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:3900 USD
Auction sales chart Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1697 "Coronation" with mark IK. This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 719 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 37,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Künker - July 5, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
4241 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
2956 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Numisbalt - May 11, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 23, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
SellerStary Sklep
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 17, 2023
ConditionXF45 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
SellerKünker
DateMarch 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction V. GADOURY - March 12, 2022
SellerV. GADOURY
DateMarch 12, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction GINZA - November 20, 2021
SellerGINZA
DateNovember 20, 2021
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
SellerMarciniak
DateFebruary 12, 2021
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2020
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
SellerNiemczyk
DateJune 20, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
SellerMarciniak
DateJune 9, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation" at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMarch 15, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Augustus II Ducat 1697 IK "Coronation"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Ducat 1697 "Coronation" with mark IK is 3900 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Ducat 1697 "Coronation" with mark IK?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin Ducat 1697 "Coronation" with the letters IK is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Ducat 1697 "Coronation" with the letters IK?

To sell the Ducat 1697 "Coronation" with the letters IK we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of PolandCoin catalog of Augustus IICoins of Poland in 1697All Polish coinsPolish gold coinsPolish coins DucatNumismatic auctions