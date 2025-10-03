flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,986)
  • Weight3,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
  • Diameter22 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • DenominationDucat
  • Year1719
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:3600 USD
Auction sales chart Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS. This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1565 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Wójcicki - October 3, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 3, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
3442 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - July 5, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
15313 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Spink - January 9, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
SellerGrün
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJuly 17, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJune 27, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJune 27, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 9, 2019
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 16, 2018
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateDecember 16, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2016
SellerNiemczyk
DateOctober 22, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction CNG - October 7, 2015
SellerCNG
DateOctober 7, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction WCN - June 8, 2013
SellerWCN
DateJune 8, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction WCN - June 5, 2010
SellerWCN
DateJune 5, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - June 21, 2005
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2005
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2004
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 9, 2004
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
SellerKünker
DateJune 18, 2001
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Augustus II Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Ducat 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS is 3600 USD. The coin contains 3,451 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 566,51 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Ducat 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin Ducat 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Ducat 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS?

To sell the Ducat 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
