Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding" (Poland, Augustus II)

How much is the gold coin of Augustus II Ducat 1719 IGS "Wedding"? According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Ducat 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS is 3600 USD. The coin contains 3,451 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 566,51 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Ducat 1719 "Wedding" with mark IGS? The information on the current value of the Polish coin Ducat 1719 "Wedding" with the letters IGS is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.