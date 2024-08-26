Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

Copper coins 1 Octavo of Ferdinand VII - Philippines

1 Octavo 1820-1830

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1820 M 1 551829 M 0 51830 M 0 5
