Home
Catalog
Philippine coins price guide
Ferdinand VII
1 Octavo
Philippines
Period:
1759-1931
1759-1931
Charles III
1759-1788
Charles IV
1788-1808
Ferdinand VII
1808-1833
Isabella II
1833-1868
Alfonso XII
1874-1885
Alfonso XIII
1886-1931
Home
Catalog
Philippine coins price guide
Ferdinand VII
1 Octavo
Copper coins 1 Octavo of Ferdinand VII - Philippines
1 Octavo 1820-1830
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1820
M
1
55
1829
M
0
5
1830
M
0
5
Philippines
Period
1759-1931
Category
???
Philippines
Period
1759-1931
Charles III
1759-1788
Charles IV
1788-1808
Ferdinand VII
1808-1833
Isabella II
1833-1868
Alfonso XII
1874-1885
Alfonso XIII
1886-1931
