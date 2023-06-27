Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Octavo 1829 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Octavo
- Year 1829
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Octavo 1829 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8384 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
9362 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 12, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Octavo 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
