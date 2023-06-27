Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Octavo 1829 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Octavo 1829 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Octavo 1829 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Octavo
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Octavo 1829 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8384 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Philippines 1 Octavo 1829 M at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Philippines 1 Octavo 1829 M at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
9362 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Philippines 1 Octavo 1829 M at auction Stack's - February 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date February 12, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Philippines 1 Octavo 1829 M at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Octavo 1829 M at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition AU55 ICG
Selling price

For the sale of 1 Octavo 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

