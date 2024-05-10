Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Octavo 1820 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Octavo
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Octavo 1820 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39494 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place June 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition VG DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VG10 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 8, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 9, 2022
Condition MS62 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
