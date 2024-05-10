Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Octavo 1820 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Octavo 1820 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Octavo 1820 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Octavo
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Octavo 1820 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39494 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place June 24, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (13)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Philippines 1 Octavo 1820 M at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Philippines 1 Octavo 1820 M at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Philippines 1 Octavo 1820 M at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Octavo 1820 M at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Octavo 1820 M at auction Stack's - October 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Octavo 1820 M at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Octavo 1820 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Octavo 1820 M at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition VG DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Octavo 1820 M at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VG10 PCGS
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Octavo 1820 M at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Octavo 1820 M at auction Schulman - December 15, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Octavo 1820 M at auction Stack's - October 8, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date October 8, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Octavo 1820 M at auction Stack's - May 9, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date May 9, 2022
Condition MS62 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Octavo 1820 M at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Octavo 1820 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Octavo 1820 M at auction Stephen Album - January 23, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Octavo 1820 M at auction Heritage - June 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Octavo 1820 M at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Octavo 1820 M at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Octavo 1820 M at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Octavo 1820 M at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Octavo 1820 M at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Octavo 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

