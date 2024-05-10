1 Octavo 1820 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Octavo 1820 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39494 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place June 24, 2021.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (5) XF (20) VF (4) VG (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (10) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) VG10 (1) DETAILS (1) RD (2) BN (16) Service NGC (17) PCGS (9) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (12)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (5)

Heritage (11)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (2)

Numisor (1)

Schulman (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (13)

Stephen Album (3)

Tauler & Fau (1)