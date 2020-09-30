Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Octavo 1830 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Octavo
- Year 1830
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Octavo 1830 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8385 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,550. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
5324 $
Price in auction currency 4550 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 4800 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
