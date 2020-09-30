1 Octavo 1830 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Octavo 1830 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8385 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,550. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (2)