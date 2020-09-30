Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Octavo 1830 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Octavo 1830 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Octavo 1830 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Octavo
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Octavo 1830 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8385 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,550. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Philippines 1 Octavo 1830 M at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
5324 $
Price in auction currency 4550 EUR
Philippines 1 Octavo 1830 M at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Philippines 1 Octavo 1830 M at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 4800 USD
Philippines 1 Octavo 1830 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Octavo 1830 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Octavo 1830 M at auction Goldberg - February 7, 2006
Philippines 1 Octavo 1830 M at auction Goldberg - February 7, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date February 7, 2006
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 1 Octavo 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

