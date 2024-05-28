1 Octavo 1805 M (Philippines, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Octavo 1805 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1018 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.

Сondition XF (1) F (3)