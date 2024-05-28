Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Octavo 1805 M (Philippines, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Octavo 1805 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles IV Reverse 1 Octavo 1805 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Octavo
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Octavo 1805 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1018 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Philippines 1 Octavo 1805 M at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Philippines 1 Octavo 1805 M at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Philippines 1 Octavo 1805 M at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Octavo 1805 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Octavo 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

