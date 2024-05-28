Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Octavo 1805 M (Philippines, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,75 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Octavo
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Octavo 1805 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1018 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
