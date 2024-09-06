Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

Copper coins 1 Octavo of Charles IV - Philippines

type-coin
type-coin

1 Octavo 1798-1806

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1798 M 0 01805 M 0 41806 M 0 0
