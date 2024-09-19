Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Octavo 1806 M (Philippines, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,75 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Octavo
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Octavo 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
