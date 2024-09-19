Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Octavo 1806 M (Philippines, Charles IV)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Octavo
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Octavo 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
