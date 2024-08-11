Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

Coins of Philippines 1805

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1805 M
Reverse 1 Cuarto 1805 M
1 Cuarto 1805 M
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 1 Octavo 1805 M
Reverse 1 Octavo 1805 M
1 Octavo 1805 M
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 4
Category
Year
