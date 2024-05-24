Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1805 M (Philippines, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1805 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43812 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
