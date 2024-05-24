Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1805 M (Philippines, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1805 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles IV Reverse 1 Cuarto 1805 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles IV

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1805 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43812 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1805 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1805 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1805 M at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1805 M at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1805 M at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1805 M at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1805 M at auction Coinhouse - June 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1805 M at auction Stephen Album - January 25, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1805 M at auction Cayón - December 27, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1805 M at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1805 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1805 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1805 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1805 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
