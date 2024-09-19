Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1806

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1806 JP
Reverse 8 Escudos 1806 JP
8 Escudos 1806 JP
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse 4 Escudos 1806 JP
Reverse 4 Escudos 1806 JP
4 Escudos 1806 JP
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Escudos 1806 JP
Reverse 2 Escudos 1806 JP
2 Escudos 1806 JP
Average price 920 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Escudo 1806 JP
Reverse 1 Escudo 1806 JP
1 Escudo 1806 JP
Average price
Sales
0 1
