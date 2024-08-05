2 Escudos 1806 JP (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1806 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition XF (2) F (3)