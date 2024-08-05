Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1806 JP (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1806 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1806 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1806 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (4)
Peru 2 Escudos 1806 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
2443 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1806 JP at auction Cayón - September 16, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 16, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1806 JP at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1806 JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition F
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1806 JP at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Peru in 1806 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search