Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1806 JP (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1806 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (4)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
2443 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 16, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search