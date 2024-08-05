Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1806 JP (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1806 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1806 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1806 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Peru 8 Escudos 1806 JP at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1545 $
Price in auction currency 1405 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1806 JP at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1806 JP at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1806 JP at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1806 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1806 JP at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1806 JP at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1806 JP at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1806 JP at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1806 JP at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1806 JP at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1806 JP at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1806 JP at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1806 JP at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1806 JP at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1806 JP at auction Sedwick - May 19, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1806 JP at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1806 JP at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1806 JP at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - December 16, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1806 JP at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2014
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1806 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 30, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

