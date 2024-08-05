Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1806 JP (Peru, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1806 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1545 $
Price in auction currency 1405 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
