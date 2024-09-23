Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1802

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1802 IJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1802 IJ
8 Escudos 1802 IJ
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse 4 Escudos 1802 IJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1802 IJ
4 Escudos 1802 IJ
Average price 4400 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Escudos 1802 IJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1802 IJ
2 Escudos 1802 IJ
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1802 IJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1802 IJ
1 Escudo 1802 IJ
Average price 850 $
Sales
0 3
Category
Year
