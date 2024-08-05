Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1802 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1802 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 981 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place May 29, 2019.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
