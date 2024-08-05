1 Escudo 1802 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1802 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 981 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place May 29, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1) F (1)