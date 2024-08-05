Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1802 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1802 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1802 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1802 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 981 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place May 29, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
Peru 1 Escudo 1802 IJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1802 IJ at auction CNG - May 29, 2019
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Peru 1 Escudo 1802 IJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

