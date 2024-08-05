4 Escudos 1802 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1802 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3083 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 492,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2017.

