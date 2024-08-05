Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1802 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1802 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3083 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 492,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2017.

Peru 4 Escudos 1802 IJ at auction GINZA - November 3, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1802 IJ at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
4400 $
Price in auction currency 492000 JPY

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

