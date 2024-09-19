Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1785

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1785 MI
Reverse 8 Escudos 1785 MI
8 Escudos 1785 MI
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 4 Escudos 1785 MI
Reverse 4 Escudos 1785 MI
4 Escudos 1785 MI
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Escudos 1785 MI
Reverse 2 Escudos 1785 MI
2 Escudos 1785 MI
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1785 MI
Reverse 1 Escudo 1785 MI
1 Escudo 1785 MI
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 2
