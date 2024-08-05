Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1785 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1785 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,060. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (2)
Peru 1 Escudo 1785 MI at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1136 $
Price in auction currency 1060 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1785 MI at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

